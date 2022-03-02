T-Mobile offering free TCL 30 XE 5G to new lines

We first learned about the TCL 30 XE 5G in early January, when it was reported to be making its way to T-Mobile. And last week, it was reported that the device would be released soon. True enough, the smartphone is finally ready to launch with a huge surprise.

As reported by PhoneArena, the TCL 30 XE 5G will go on sale at T-Mobile for $0. This 6.52-inch smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and a 4,500mAh battery is currently available to Magenta customers for $0 after monthly bill credits.

This will help you save the actual retail price of the device, which is $198. The offer is also available to Metro by T-Mobile customers so it’s not exclusive to postpaid customers.

In order to get the free device, you will need to either add a new line or open an entirely new account. Once you do, you’ll already be able to get your hands on the 64GB model with 4GB of RAM.

You can learn more about this device here.

Source: PhoneArena