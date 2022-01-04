TCL 30 XE 5G coming to T-Mobile soon

CES 2022 is happening tomorrow and some manufacturers are already revealing their latest products. TCL is one of these manufacturers who are getting ready to launch two of its new US-bound products this year: the TCL 30 XE 5G and the TCL 30 V. Let’s take a look at these two phones.

TCL 30 XE 5G

To start with, there is a 6.52-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on MediaTek Dimensity 700 and has a 4,500mAh battery. Camera-wise, there are three cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a depth sensor. It is only able to record up to 1080p video quality.

TCL 30 V

The other device that TCL is launching soon is the TCL 30 V, which comes with a larger 6.67-inch display but without the 90Hz refresh rate. From within, the device runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor.

There is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel super-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The battery on this phone also has 4,500mAh capacity.

These two phones are reportedly launching to the US exclusively and are already slated to arrive to two carriers. T-Mobile will be carrying the TCL 30 XE 5G model while Verizon will be selling the TCL 30 V.

There’s no word on release date and price yet though.

Source: Yahoo!