T-Mobile welcomes new year with free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
This just in! T-Mobile is giving away new 5G smartphones for free!
As a way of welcoming the new year, T-Mobile has announced its newest promotion for both new and existing T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers. You can get your hands on the following:
- Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (up to $700 off) when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX
- Get up to $400 off when trading in an eligible device on any plan with 24 monthly bill credits
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and get a second one for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line
- Metro by T-Mobile: Get $260 off on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G when you switch and verify ID on a qualifying plan
The promotion will start on January 11th. A succeeding offer for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will follow shortly. It will first be available for free for Metro by T-Mobile switchers on a qualifying plan.
You can learn more about the offer here.
Source: T-Mobile