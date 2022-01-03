T-Mobile welcomes new year with free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

samsung-galaxy-s21-fe-5g-t-mobile

This just in! T-Mobile is giving away new 5G smartphones for free!

As a way of welcoming the new year, T-Mobile has announced its newest promotion for both new and existing T-Mobile, Sprint, and Metro by T-Mobile customers. You can get your hands on the following:

  • Get a free Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (up to $700 off) when trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX
  • Get up to $400 off when trading in an eligible device on any plan with 24 monthly bill credits
  • Buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and get a second one for free with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line
  • Metro by T-Mobile: Get $260 off on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G when you switch and verify ID on a qualifying plan

The promotion will start on January 11th. A succeeding offer for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will follow shortly. It will first be available for free for Metro by T-Mobile switchers on a qualifying plan. 

You can learn more about the offer here.

 

Source: T-Mobile

  • George Salcedo

    This Magenta Max stuff is a slap in the face to long term T-Mobile customers. T-Mobile is becoming the uncool carrier these days.

  • Uri

    What I qualify if I get the bogo promo which means a free line and then get a free phone galaxy s21 Fe… I have four lines already active and I am on a first responder plan?