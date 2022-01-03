T-Mobile stops running Apple rebate program

Back in November, T-Mobile acknowledged that its Black Friday iPhone 13 promotion encountered an issue. This was also the case with Verizon and its Apple rebate program. A few months after and both carriers have decided to pull the plug on the rebate program.

One of the people affected by the offer, 9to5Mac’s Ben Lovejoy, wrote about how much of a struggle claiming the rebate was. In addition, some customers were told that the promotion didn’t exist.

The rebate program was initially offered as a way of boosting sales on Apple devices, such as the Apple iPhone 13, Apple iPad Pro, and Apple Watch Series 7. But because of the volume of customers who complained about not getting the discount promised to them, both T-Mobile and Verizon have decided to no longer continue offering the program.

According to MacRumors, Apple has put an end to its iPad Pro rebate program. This was corroborated by 9to5Mac, who confirmed that both carriers also ended the program that offered the Apple Watch and the iPad mini. As of this writing, customers can still get a special carrier offer on their iPhone 13 purchase.

Are you one of the customers who had trouble claiming your rebate?

Source: 9to5Mac