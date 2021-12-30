T-Mobile’s Assurance Wireless participates in new federal program
T-Mobile’s Assurance Wireless has participated in the federal government’s new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This is the Un-carrier’s primary Lifeline Assistance brand that helps financially challenged households stay connected. With this participation, eligible households will be able to get everything they need to stay connected.
Enrollment to the program starts tomorrow, December 31st. Households that are qualified to join the program can get a $30 monthly discount on certain internet service plans. Tribal lands can also get up to a $75 monthly discount.
Thanks to the ACP, customers get the following:
- Free unlimited data, free unlimited texting, free unlimited calling and free 10GB monthly mobile hotspot data on the Assurance Wireless Unlimited plan — all on the power of T-Mobile’s nationwide network
- A free Android smartphone for new customers (model based on availability)
- Scam Shield with free Scam ID, free Scam Block and free Caller ID
If you are interested in enrolling in this program, you can visit this page to sign up.
Source: T-Mobile