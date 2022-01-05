T-Mobile updates Insider Hookup promotion to give 20% off to new and existing Magenta MAX customers
T-Mobile’s Insider Hookup promotion is getting revamped once again. And as reported by The T-Mo Report, the Un-carrier will be offering new and existing Magenta MAX customers a discount of 20% on their accounts for life.
The information shared comes from leaked internal documents obtained by the publication. The document reveals that employees will be receiving 2 codes on January 6th. These codes will be for existing Magenta MAX customers (and those interested to switch), and also for new customers.
In addition to the 20% off for life offer, customers can combine it with any of the phone promos that the Un-carrier is offering.
True to its name, the promotion is intended for the family and friends of T-Mo’s employees. If you are a customer who wishes to enjoy the promotion too, you will need to find an employee who can share the promo code with you.
Source: The T-Mo Report