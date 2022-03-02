GTI names T-Mobile as its Market Development Awardee
T-Mobile has just been awarded the Market Development Award from the Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI). The award was handed out today at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
As this year’s awardee, T-Mo was recognized for its contribution in furthering the development of mid-band 5G using 2.5GHz. They were chosen as the winner for their continued deployment of Ultra Capacity 5G in the country.
Apart from being named as the winner of the Market Development Award, GTI also gave T-Mo the Outstanding Award for its overall contributions to the wireless industry and GTI organization.
“Around the globe mid-band spectrum is the sweet spot for 5G coverage and capacity, and 2.5 GHz has been integral to T-Mobile’s 5G network strategy from the beginning,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. “It’s great to receive this recognition of our 5G leadership, and we look forward to continuing to contribute to the development of the global n41 ecosystem.”
Source: T-Mobile