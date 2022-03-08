T-Mobile reveals 5G Open Innovation Lab Batch #5 participants
T-Mobile today released the 12 startups it has chosen to be part of its 5th 5G Open Innovation Lab program. In addition to this, the Un-carrier also revealed its two new corporate partners.
Nokia and Palo Alto Networks are the two new companies that have joined T-Mo as corporate partners for this innovative program. They have joined other companies, such as Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, Ericsson, and many more.
“Our partner-first approach to collaborative innovation has helped the Lab standout globally. We are humbled to have Nokia and Palo Alto Networks join our ecosystem. Working with our other partners and startups, Nokia and Palo Alto Networks significantly expand the opportunities and potential to unleash the power and true value of edge and 5G enabled connectivity.” – Jim Brisimitzis, 5G Open Innovation Lab founder and managing partner, said.
Here are the 12 startups that have been chosen to be part of the 5G OI Lab’s Batch #5:
- Avesha – Bedford, MA
- Clip Automation – Palo Alto, CA
- Future Sight AR – Houston, TX
- Kontain – Palo Alto, CA
- Memfault – San Francisco, CA
- MetaPower – Seattle, WA
- Mixhalo – San Francisco, CA
- MOV.AI – Tel Aviv, Israel
- Ocient – Chicago, IL
- Privafy – Burlington, MA
- Shabodi – Toronto, Canada
- Staex – Berlin, Germany
These startups will be taking part in the 5G OI Lab program. Together, they were already able to raise $188.2M in venture funding.
You can learn more about their individual projects here.
Source: T-Mobile