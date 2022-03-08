T-Mobile will offer the latest iPhone SE, iPad Air, new iPhone 13 colors
Get ready for more 5G options!
Earlier today, T-Mobile’s President of Consumer Group, Jon Freier, sent out a tweet about the upcoming devices that will be making their way to the Un-carrier. According to his message, the wireless carrier will be offering the new iPhone SE and iPad Air real soon.
These devices will be compatible with T-Mo’s Extended Range 5G, which currently covers over 310 million people across 1.8 million square miles. They will also be compatible with T-Mo’s Ultra Capacity 5G network, which covers 210 million people.
In addition to these devices, the tweet also revealed that T-Mo will be offering new color variants for the iPhone 13 lineup.
As revealed in the press release, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can pre-order these devices starting March 11th. They will then be available on March 18th. Metro by T-Mobile customers, on the other hand, can get the new iPhone SE and the new iPhone 13 color variants on March 18th.
For more information, visit this page.
Source: T-Mobile