TCL 30 XE 5G coming out this week
If you’ve been keeping a close eye on the TCL 30 XE 5G, here’s your chance to get your hands on this device.
As revealed by PhoneArena, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are scheduled to release the device commercially on Friday, February 25th. This will allow you to finally get your hands on an affordable 5G device for $198.
The TCL 30 XE 5G comes with a 6.52-inch display. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and up to 512GB microSD card expansion. Camera-wise, there are three rear-facing cameras: a 13-megapixel main sensor, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. In front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.
Other features include 5G connectivity, 4,500mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Upon release, it will run Android 11 out of the box.
Are you looking forward to seeing this phone at your local T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores?
Source: PhoneArena