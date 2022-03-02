T-Mobile execs to join Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
T-Mobile US Inc.’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Peter Osvaldik, will be attending the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference together with president of technology of T-Mobile US, Inc., Neville Ray.
They will both be presenting and providing a business update in the event. If you are interested in joining the event, you can tune into the webcast on Wednesday, March 9th at 9:45 am PT.
During the virtual event, there will be a live webcast of Sievert’s talk. It will be available on this page.
Source: T-Mobile