T-Mobile makes changes to its executive team

It looks like changes are taking place in T-Mobile’s Executive Leadership team.

The T-Mo Report was able to gain access to emails shared with employees. These emails were sent by company CEO Mike Sievert and President of Consumer Group, Jon Freier. According to the emails, these leadership changes are necessary for “A new era of Un-Carrier.”

The major change detailed in the email, as mentioned, is that Jon Freier will now spearhead Customer Care. Freier will be taking over Callie Field’s role in the company as she moves to become President of T-Mobile Business Group.

As shared in the report, this seems to be a welcomed change, especially since there have been several complaints of poor customer service under Field’s leadership. Not only did that company receive complaints from customers, there were also some unhappy employees with Field’s decisions. Under Freier’s management, these issues will hopefully be resolved.

Another change detailed in the email is in the role of Chief Marketing Officer for T-Mobile, which will now be held by Mike Katz. Previously, Katz was the President of T-Mobile Business Group. The role was previously held by Dow Draper, who will be leaving in April.

T-Mobile’s Senior Leadership Team will now be headed by Marcus East, who’s department will now be part of Mike Katz’ Marketing team. Lastly, Janice Kapner will be expanding her role as Chief Communications Officer by leading the teams for Communications, Community and Events.

Source: The T-Mo Report