T-Mobile waives fees for calls to/from Ukraine
T-Mobile is extending its service for those who are affected by the ongoing tensions in Ukraine.
Earlier today, the Un-carrier announced that it will be waiving international long-distance and international roaming charges for calls and SMS made to/from U.S. and Ukraine.
This will be applied to T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid and prepaid consumer and business customers. It will also include calls made within Ukraine to local numbers to cover roaming customers in Ukraine.
The fees will be waived from February 24th to March 3rd. If you require assistance with your service, you can call T-Mobile at 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your handset.
