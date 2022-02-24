T-Mobile for Business reveals deals for small businesses
T-Mobile today unveiled a few deals for small businesses to get the most out of their savings.
As revealed by the company, small businesses that switch 6 lines to T-Mobile for Business can enjoy the Business Unlimited Ultimate plan “for the lowest price ever.” This plan will only be priced at $30/month/line. The Un-carrier shares that customers who get this offer can save over $1,000 per year compared to Verizon.
In addition to getting a discount on the plan, customers will get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 or up to $800 off on a 5G device when they switch.
Here are the offers that new and existing customers can enjoy:
- New T-Mobile for Business customers adding between 6 to 99 lines can access the Business Unlimited Ultimate plan for $30 a month per line—through a $10 a month line credit.
- Plus, they can get a FREE Samsung Galaxy S22 (or up to $800 off other 5G devices) via 24 monthly bill credits on our zero-interest Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).
- All T-Mobile for Business customers – new and existing – who add an unlimited tablet data line for $10 a month can receive a FREE Samsung Tab A7 Lite (up to $199.99 value) via 24 monthly bill credits on our zero-interest EIP.
This plan also comes with $200 Facebook advertising credits, Microsoft 365, Scam Shield Premium, mobile hotspot data, in-flight texting, and unlimited data in 210+ countries and destinations.
You can learn more about these offers here.
Source: T-Mobile