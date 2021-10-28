T-Mobile’s Ultra-Capacity 5G network leads in new Opensignal study

The (new) numbers are in! And once again, we’re seeing T-Mobile emerge on top of the list of a recently conducted study.

Opensignal’s latest study proves T-Mo’s Ultra Capacity 5G network has better speed and coverage for its customers.

The results of the study show that the download speeds of T-Mo’s Ultra Capacity 5G network have increased 40% in the last six months. In the meantime, its connections to 5G have more than tripled over the same period.

Compared to its rivals, there’s no doubt that T-Mobile has a huge head start with its 5G deployment. And this is something they are taking advantage of by widening its reach. As of this writing, T-Mobile has already deployed an average of 80MHz of mid-band 2.5GHz spectrum for Ultra Capacity 5G throughout the country. The Un-carrier is hoping to expand that to 100MHz before the year ends.

To compare with its rivals, Verizon and AT&T will only be getting access to 60 and 40MHz of mid-band spectrum, respectively, by the end of 2021.

In yesterday’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 event, T-Mobile President of Technology, Neville Ray, talked about the competitive 5G spectrum gap in a keynote speech. You can read more about this here.

Source: T-Mobile