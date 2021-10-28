T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile now available at Best Buy, Walmart

It’s official! You can now get your hands on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile products and services at Best Buy and Walmart stores.

Earlier today, T-Mo announced that its products are now available in more than 900 Best Buy stores throughout the country. Meanwhile, its Metro by T-Mobile brand is available in more than 2,300 Walmart stores. By making this possible, T-Mo has more than quadrupled its national retailer presence in the past year.

“Since the beginning of 2021, we’ve more than quadrupled T-Mobile’s national retailer footprint. Through these partnerships we are bringing customers access to America’s fastest and most reliable 5G network, delivering more competition than before, and providing the best customer experiences in wireless to more people in more places across the US,” T-Mobile Consumer Group President, Jon Freier, said. “With T-Mobile in Best Buy and on BestBuy.com, even more people have even more competition for their hard-earned wireless dollars.”

Along with the announcement, T-Mobile has unveiled ongoing promotions at these retail stores.

Best Buy

T-Mobile customers can enjoy up to a $900 discount on an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with trade-in and activation of any T-Mobile unlimited postpaid plan including Essentials, Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, and more.

An additional $200 can be saved if a new line of Magenta MAX is added.

Walmart

On the other hand, Metro by T-Mobile customers can get $60 off on a new phone from select Walmart stores and Walmart.com once they activate service on an unlimited plan. This is the same value as the best plan on the prepaid brand.

There are three unlimited plan options and five affordable 5G or LTE smartphones to choose from.

