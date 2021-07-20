T-Mobile is back with new “If 5G Were” comparison

T-Mobile is back with another one of its “If 5G Were…” comparison series.

This time, the Un-Carrier has decided to compare their 5G network with its rivals through the use of… ice cream! Yes, you read that right– Ice Cream.

If you’ve been living under a rock this whole time, T-Mobile’s “If 5G Were…” series compares T-Mo’s 5G network with its rivals to that of ordinary objects. The network provider previously used ice sculptures and blankets to compare their 5G network with the ones offered by AT&T and Verizon. And now, they are back in comparing these with ice cream.

For this leg in the series, T-Mobile went to North Avenue Beach in Chicago and let people choose their ice cream:

4 scoops of Berry Fast 5G – T-Mobile

2 scoops of Basic Blue – AT&T

1 scoop of Last-Place Licorice – Verizon

And T-Mo even let the visitors get the 5G Scoop themselves.

This is in celebration with T-Mobile’s recent recognition for gaining the top spot in Opensignal’s report and Ookla’s report with the fastest 5G speed and most available network in the country.

It’s exciting to see what T-Mobile will be using in the next comparison series.

Source: T-Mobile