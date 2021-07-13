Opensignal: T-Mobile has fastest, most available 5G network in the country

T-Mobile has maintained its title as the fastest and most available 5G network provider in the country. This is all thanks to the newly released 5G report by Opensignal.

According to the report, T-Mobile is able to give its customers the fastest 5G speeds and a 5G signal more often and in more places than anyone else. This is the third consecutive quarter that T-Mobile holds this title.

And this is actually a good recognition for the work T-Mo is doing for its customers. The Un-Carrier continues to layer more capacity and speed on top of its nationwide 5G network and reports like this show evidence of what T-Mo is doing for its customers.

The latest report from Opensignal reveals that there has been an increase of almost 23% in the average 5G download speeds of customers in the last three months. This is over 50% since the year started. T-Mobile attributes this speed increase to the super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G network that they deployed across the country.

These days, T-Mobile’s 5G network covers 300 million people, almost everyone in the country. Half of that number is covered with T-Mobile’s Ultra Capacity 5G network, which is capable of delivering an average download speed of 350 Mbps with peaks up to 1 Gbps. And soon enough, T-Mobile will be deploying its Ultra Capacity 5G nationwide network, which will aim to cover 200 million people before the year ends.

In response to the new report, T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray had this to say:

Independent network reports continue to show T-Mobile is the best choice for speedy and reliable 5G coverage across the country. We built T-Mobile’s 5G network with broad coverage, high capacity and low latency to fuel innovation and bring transformative 5G experiences to customers. This is how you build the best 5G network in the country, and we’re just getting started.”

You can read the full report here.

Source: T-Mobile