White House may work with carriers to screen anti-vax messages

The US, just like every other country in the world, is currently doing its best to get its population vaccinated against COVID-19 for life to return to normalcy. But with the proliferation of fake news and misleading headlines, it’s easy to see why there are so many who are adamant against getting inoculated.

One problem is that there are some groups that see vaccination as a way of deliberately misleading the public against their political rivals. This is why it is always important to call out those who spread misinformation and make them see that they are not actually doing any good to the country and the economy.

Right now, the White House is planning to work with major communication channels, including traditional and social media empires. They also hope to work with cell phone carriers to screen misleading claims about vaccines and help stop the spread of such messages.

The White House could ask carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T to step in and stop the spread of these text messages. This is one way they hope they will be able to get their vaccination message across better and eliminate misinterpretation.

There is no word yet on whether or not the White House has reached out to these carriers to help them screen anti-vax messages. But if it does, it will be interesting to see how this will be acted upon and which tools would be used. Then again, it could open a can of worms with potential issues that would violate customer privacy and an individual’s right to free speech.

