Ookla confirms T-Mobile is top carrier for fastest 5G speed and most available network

Right after Opensignal revealed that T-Mobile has the fastest and most available 5G network in the country, another report released data that shows the same results.

The report, released by Ookla, confirms yesterday’s news that T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G speeds and spend more time connected to 5G compared to other customers. This is the 6th report this year that shows T-Mobile’s leading numbers when it comes to 5G speed and coverage.

According to Ookla’s report, T-Mobile’s 5G median download speeds have increased over 21% during Q2 and now reaches around 100Mbps. This data shows how T-Mobile’s 5G strategy is working. After building a foundation of far-reaching coverage across the country, T-Mobile has added a deep layer of speed with Ultra Capacity 5G.

Ookla’s report also lands T-Mobile on either the first or tied for first spot in every mobile category. This means that T-Mobile ranks as the top wireless carrier for 5G speed and availability. The report also shows that T-Mo customers get the most consistent overall network speeds nationwide and have one of the fastest latency (network response times).

“T-Mobile customers are the clear winners coming out of these network reports, with unmatched 5G coverage and 5G speeds that keep getting faster. Our differentiated 5G strategy of first building a foundation of coverage and then adding a deep layer of speed with Ultra Capacity 5G focuses on what matters most for customers — coverage and speed. This is how you build a 5G network the right way and this is why T-Mobile is the leader in 5G.” – Neville Ray, T-Mobile President of Technology.

You can read the full report here.

Source: T-Mobile