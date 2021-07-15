T-Mobile reveals finalists for its Hometown Techover contest

Back in April, T-Mobile called for towns across the country to join its Hometown Techover contest for a chance at winning $3 million grand prize. After a few months and thousands of nominations, T-Mo has carefully assessed the entries and has brought down that number to 10 finalists.

Here are the 10 towns that are still have a shot at being the grand prize winner of T-Mobile’s Hometown Techover contest:

Borough of Stroudsburg, PA

Dunn, NC

Girard, KA

Guadalupe, CA

Hopkinsville, KY

Kalispell, MT

Tipton, IN

Wareham, MA

Washington, MO

Woodstock, IL

The lucky winner will receive a tech makeover from T-Mobile. This includes 5G network enhancements, a $200,000 grant, a refurbished Little League field, a free concert featuring multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, and several other goods and services.

T-Mobile will be molding this winning town to become a 5G model for other communities throughout the country.

The winner will be chosen by T-Mobile and Smart Growth America using a project feasibility and the town’s need for a network upgrade. The town leadership’s interest and engagement will also be playing a factor in choosing the winner.

The winning town will be named later this summer. But despite this, the other finalists will get $50,000 to help them jumpstart or complete a project within their community.

