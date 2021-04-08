T-Mobile looking for one town to win over $3 million
Yesterday, T-Mobile held a webcast where it talked about its big plans for the Un-Carrier. One of the plans it announced was to launch a new initiative called the T-Mobile Hometown. This initiative details T-Mo’s plans to bring 5G to rural America, build physical stores, and provide 7,500 jobs to locals in these communities.
Today, T-Mobile further talked about this initiative by bringing this to just one town. And in order to do this, T-Mobile launched a new contest called the T-Mobile Hometown Techover. This is a contest that T-Mo launched to look for a single town in the country that can showcase the power of the T-Mobile 5G network and the 5G model for all other cities, towns, hamlets, burgs, parishes, villages or other similarly named communities.
As the contest winner, T-Mobile will give the entire community and individual households goods and services costing up to more than $3 million. Among these include the following:
- Community Grant – A $200,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant and consulting services from Smart Growth America
- Play Ball – Little League field refurbishment including a tech upgrade and T-Mobile Little League Call Up Grant support
- Public Space Connectivity – An Un-Carrier style upgrade to a public space like a library, community center, or town square
- Access to T-Mobile Resources – Concierge enrollment in T-Mobile’s Project 10 Million and Connecting Heroes programs
- The full Magenta treatment – 100 households will get free wireless service and home internet for one year, four new 5G phones and an HD TV
- The bash of all bashes – A free concert for the winning town with 18-time chart-topping, multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line
In order to join this contest, you simply need to upload a photo or video of your town. You then need to tell T-Mobile what makes it special. The contest starts today, April 8th at 6am PT and will end on Friday, May 7th at 9pm PT. You can read more about the contest on this website.
Source: T-Mobile