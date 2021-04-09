T-Mobile discounts price of LG Wing, LG Velvet 5G

Earlier this week, LG confirmed the rumors that it would be shutting down its mobile phone business. But just before this comes to an end, T-Mobile has stepped up to offer two LG deals that hope to attract last minute phone buyers.

Right now, T-Mobile is running an offer on the LG Wing and the LG Velvet. Technically, the LG Wing isn’t exactly an offer, but T-Mo has brought down the price of the phone to $599.99 instead of the original retail price of $999.99. The good thing about this offer is that you don’t need to meet any requirements or do anything to get the phone with a $400 discount. You can choose to pay the price of the phone outright or via 24-monthly payments of $25/month.

The other offer that T-Mo is running is on the LG Velvet 5G. This device is currently discounted to $400 instead of the original launch price of $588. But you can save more money with your purchase when you activate a line and sign up for a monthly installment plan. With this arrangement, you can get the Velvet 5G for $99.

If you’re worried about buying a “dead” phone, LG has already promised that it will be delivering up to three major Android updates to select phones. And yes, this includes the LG Velvet and LG Wing. So with that in mind, you’ll still be covered by three more OS updates.

Source: 1