Bavan M. Holloway nominated into T-Mobile’s board of directors

Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that finance executive Bavan M. Holloway has been nominated to be part of its board of directors. Once Holloway is elected by the stockholders, she will join as its Audit Committee. The election is expected to take place at the scheduled annual stockholders meeting on June 3rd.

Holloway is suitable for the role because of his 30 years experience in broad finance and audit background in complex and highly regulated business environments. She previously held the role as Boeing’s Vice President of Corporate Audit and other senior finance roles. Holloway was also a Partner at KPMG. She has a bachelor’s degree in Administration from the University of Tulsa plus a master’s degree in Financial Markets and Trading from the Illinoi Institute of Technology. As of this writing, Holloway serves on the board of the YMCA Seattle.King/Snohomish and TPI Composites Inc. She also previously served on the board of the Special Olympics of Washington.

Apart from Holloway, there are 12 other board members that are up for re-election during the meeting. The list, however, excludes board members Lawrence H. Guffey and Stephen Kappes. Guffey will continue to be a board member until the upcoming meeting. Meanwhile, Kappes has resigned from the board effective April 6th.

“We will welcome Bavan Holloway to our board. I am confident she will be an amazing addition to this talented team of advisors, and we will be lucky to have her skills and experience join this team,” Chairman of the T-Mobile US Board of Directors, Timotheus Höttges said. “On behalf of our shareholders and the board, I also want to express my deep appreciation to Larry and Stephen for all their contributions to T-Mobile. Larry has served as a director since the public listing of T-Mobile in 2013 and has been a key contributor to the success of T-Mobile on our Un-carrier journey. We will greatly miss his wisdom and steadfast advice. Steve has served on the T-Mobile board as our designated security director and has also been a trusted advisor. I wish them both well.” “We are incredibly excited to welcome Bavan Holloway to the T-Mobile Board of Directors and can’t wait to tap into her vast knowledge and leadership in auditing and finance as we drive toward executing on our vision to become the best in the world at connecting customers to their world,” T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, says. “Bavan’s expertise and diverse perspective will be invaluable as T-Mobile kicks off our next chapter as a supercharged Un-carrier.”

