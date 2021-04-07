You can also get awesome iPhone 12 deals under T-Mobile’s Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade offer
In its recently conducted webcast, T-Mobile announced that it will be giving away free 5G phones to postpaid customers who trade-in a device. In the announcement, the Carrier shared that they will be giving away a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G to both new and existing customers. But it looks like the offer is extended to iPhone lovers too.
Here are the iPhone models that you can get under this same promotion:
- Apple iPhone 12 – Free with trade-in of iPhone 11
- Apple iPhone 12 – 50% off with trade-in of most older iPhone models (iPhone 7 through iPhone X)
- Apple iPhone 12 mini – 50% off with trade-in of any older iPhone (works with iPhone 3GS or iPhone 4 models too)
The deal is available for 24 monthly bill credits. The trade-in must be paid off and in working condition. There are no required port-ins or additional lines.
Unlike the Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade offer, however, the iPhone deal will only be around until May 1st. Meanwhile, the free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G offer will be available all year round.
Source: T-Mobile