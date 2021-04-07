These are the newest Samsung Galaxy devices heading to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile
T-Mobile today announced that they are welcoming more 5G devices into their roster pretty soon.
The devices that are making their way to their stores include the following:
- Samsung Galaxy A02s
- Samsung Galaxy A12
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
All of these phones will be heading to T-Mobile’s stores. Two of them, the Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A12, will also be coming to Metro by T-Mobile. The Galaxy A12, A32 5G, and A52 5G will be available at both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on April 9th. The Galaxy A02s will follow shortly.
This makes T-Mobile the exclusive postpaid wireless provider of the Galaxy A32 5G in the US upon launch.
Both the Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G will have access to T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds. Meanwhile, the remaining two devices will have access to T-Mobile’s Advanced LTE network.
For pricing information, you can get your hands on either device at these prices:
- Samsung Galaxy A02s – Pricing details to follow
- Samsung Galaxy A12 – Free with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line, $7.50/month ($0 down, FRP: $180) at T-Mobile; Free when you switch or add a new line at Metro by T-Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy A32 5G – $11.75/month ($0 down, FRP: $282) at T-Mobile; $29.99 for switchers or $199.99 when you add a new line at Metro by T-Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G – $21/month ($0 down, FRP $504) at T-Mobile; $$199.99 for switchers or $249.99 when you add a new line at Metro by T-Mobile
To learn more about these devices, visit T-Mobile’s website.
Source: T-Mobile