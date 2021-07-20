T-Mobile running Back-to-School offers, donating $1M to teachers
T-Mobile is on a mission to help out as many students get back to school as possible. One way it is doing so is by running a few promotions for both new and existing customers.
Right now, the two offers that T-Mo has lined up its sleeve for its Back-to-School promotion include the following:
- Get an iPhone 12 (or up to four!) on Us (or $830 off any iPhone 12 series) – This promotion is available with eligible trade-in on Magenta MAX
- Get half off family lines (lines 3-8) – This promotion is available on T-Mobile’s latest plans (Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX). You can add a line with unlimited talk, text and 5G data starting at less than $10 per month
“Back to school is special this year. It represents getting back to so much more that we’ve missed after a really trying year for families, teachers and students,” T-Mobile Consumer Group EVP Jon Freier said. “That’s why T-Mobile is going big here to help everyone stay connected with America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network.”
$1M Donation
In addition to running its Back-to-School promotion, T-Mobile will also be donating $1M to teachers via DonorsChoose. This is the company’s way of helping teachers be able to purchase critical supplies this year.
T-Mo has long been doing its part in supporting education. It has launched previous campaigns, such as the #CleartheList, #GiveThanksNotPranks, and Project 10 Million.
“This coming school year might be the most important of our generation, and teachers will need all the encouragement we can give them as so many return to classrooms,” DonorsChoose founder, Charles Best, said. “T-Mobile’s gift to teachers will help students start the year strong and support them during a time of readjustment.”
Source: T-Mobile