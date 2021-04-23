T-Mobile waives charges for calls and SMS made to/from Saint Vincent

Earlier today, T-Mobile published a blog post to send their sympathies to the people affected by the ongoing volcanic eruption of La Soufrière in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Situated in the southern Caribbean, the volcano has continually been erupting since April 9 for the first time in 42 years. The island nation has a total population of 110,000.

Despite the ongoing health crisis, the volcanic eruption continues to wreck havoc on the lives of the residents of the 30 islands and cays. The volcano has stayed silent since 1979 but started to spew smoke and rumble in December 2020.

According to the UN, around 15,000 evacuees are in need of immediate assistance. Many of the locals are being evacuated from their villages, several of which have been “covered by heavy ashes… and paved roads have been turned into tracks.”

The UN official expects cleanup and recovery to require “a massive effort.”

For its part, T-Mobile has decided to waive international long-distance charges for calls and SMS made between Saint Vincent and the U.S. This is applicable for all existing T-Mobile, Sprint postpaid, T-Mobile Prepaid, and Metro by T-Mobile customers. Roaming fees on calls and SMS made between the two countries will also be waived for T-Mobile, Sprint, and T-Mobile Prepaid customers.

If you require assistance with your service, you can reach out to T-Mobile by calling 611 or 1-800-937-8997 from your device.

Source: T-Mobile