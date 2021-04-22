Get the latest Apple products at T-Mobile

The new iPad Pro models were just announced by Apple along with the new purple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and the AirTag. And today, T-Mobile just revealed that all of these new devices will be making their way to the Un-Carrier.

All in all, there are three new iPad models that were revealed. The US models will feature both eSIM and mmWave. These devices are available for 24 monthly bill credits under T-Mobile’s zero interest Equipment Installment Plan at the following prices:

Apple iPad Pro 11” – $30/month ($279.99 down, full retail price: $999.99)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” – $30/month ($579.99 down, full retail price $1,299.99)

You can start to order any of these iPad models on Friday, April 30th. They work with T-Mobile’s advanced LTE, T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G, and Ultra Capacity 5G networks. You can pair them with any of T-Mobile’s Magenta unlimited tablet plans for $20/month.

The best part about today’s announcement is that both the new iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available on T-Mobile’s Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade. If you are interested in getting either of the new phones, here are your options:

Get the iPhone 12 on us — for free — with the trade-in of iPhone 11

Get half off iPhone 12 with trade-in of most older iPhone models — iPhone 7 through 10

Get half off iPhone 12 mini with trade-in of the older iPhones — all the way back to the original. Yes, even the iPhone 3GS is eligible.

You can start ordering this device tomorrow, April 23rd. No port-in or add-a-line requirements involved.

And finally, T-Mobile revealed the new AirTag, which lets you locate things that matter with Apple’s Find My app. AirTag taps into the wide and globally available Find My network to locate items that have been misplaced whether they are nearby or out of Bluetooth range. It also keeps location data private and anonymous, thanks to end-to-end encryption.

AirTag is available in one of four packs. They come with IP67 water resistance. Apple has also made them available with accessories, such as the Polyurethane Loop, Leather Loop, and Leather Key Ring.

To learn more about these new devices, visit Apple’s official website.

Source: T-Mobile