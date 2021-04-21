T-Mobile giving $200 virtual gift card when you buy new Apple 5G iPad Pro

Apple unveiled its new 5G iPad Pro in its Spring Loaded event held on Tuesday. And for a limited time period, customers can get a rare carrier subsidy worth up to $200 when they buy the new iPad directly from Apple.

Upon launch, Apple featured different pricing configurations for the new iPad model. You can view those prices on the Apple Store app or on their website. But regardless of iPad Pro configuration, the 5G model upgrade costs $200.

Thankfully, there is a way to get the upgrade cost down to zero. When you choose a cellular option during device configuration on Apple’s website, you can choose from the carriers that offer a special deal.

T-Mobile is one of the carriers that have participated in this offer. By choosing T-Mo, you will get a $200 virtual gift card that you can use anywhere.

To get the offer, you simply need to activate your device within 30 days of purchase. You also need to fill out a promotional application that you can find on T-Mobile’s website.

Verizon is also offering a similar promotion but there is no mention whether the gift card they are giving away can be used anywhere. AT&T, on the other hand, is only offering $150 in bill credits that can be applied to the account of the user.

Pre-orders for the new 5G iPad Pro will start on April 30th and shipping starts in the middle of May.

Source: 1