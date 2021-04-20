T-Mobile reduces price of OnePlus Nord N10 5G to $50

T-Mobile is doing its best to expand the availability of the budget friendly OnePlus Nord N10 5G. One way it is doing this is by dropping the price of the device to $49.99.

The good thing about this offer is that it doesn’t require any device trade-ins or number port-ins. If you are interested in getting this device at the discounted price, you simply need to add a new line of service under a qualifying plan. You will also need to purchase the device under a monthly installment plan.

Once you do these things, you will get to purchase the phone for $49.99 instead of the original $299.99 price tag. The discounted price is after bill credits.

The Nord N10 5G comes with a 6.49-inch IPS LCD display. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 690 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There is a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. As for its camera, it includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel, and two 2-megapixel cameras on the back.

This is a pretty good steal for a 5G device.

You can click here to learn more about the device.

Source: 1