T-Mobile updates REVVL 4+ to Android 11

T-Mobile has recently released the latest OS update for the REVVL 4+.

This comes as a huge surprise since T-Mobile’s own-brand REVVL devices are not exactly designed to stay in the spotlight for too long. They aren’t even meant to compete with the flagship models of Samsung, Motorola, or OnePlus, yet they have recently been updated to the latest OS.

According to the official software support page of the device, the update started rolling out to devices over-the-air on April 14th. And since it takes some time for the update to be available to all devices throughout the country, some users may not yet see the update on their device.

All you simply need to do is wait for a little while before the update can arrive in your device. You can also check to see if the update is already available on your device by going to the Settings > System > Advanced. This will allow you to manually update your device to Android 11.

This is the first major update to be available for the REVVL 4+.

Source: T-Mobile