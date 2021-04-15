New report confirms T-Mobile’s lead in 5G network speed and availability

T-Mobile is on a roll.

Earlier today, a new report revealed that T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G speeds and a more available 5G signal compared to other networks. This further confirms the results of another study published earlier this month that says T-Mobile has the most reliable 5G network.

In today’s report released by Ookla, T-Mobile earned the top spot in nearly every mobile network category. Apart from taking the top spot for 5G speed and availability, T-Mo also topped the list for having the fastest and most consistent overall network speeds in the country.

In response to the report, T-Mobile’s President of Technology Neville Ray said: “Ookla’s report is just the latest to prove T-Mobile is America’s leader in 5G, with real customer data showing T-Mobile delivers the fastest 5G speeds and a 5G signal more often.”

Ray also pointed out that “T-Mobile 5G will keep layering on even more capacity and speed to the nation’s largest 5G network” while the other networks play catch up.

Previously, T-Mobile also topped the tests conducted by independent research firm umlaut. The research showed that the Un-Carrier had the most reliable 5G network, the most 5G coverage, and the highest 5G speed score in the country. T-Mobile also earned Opensignal’s nod for having the fastest 5G speed and a 5G signal more often than anyone else.

You can read the full report here.

Source: T-Mobile