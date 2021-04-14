Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra users on T-Mobile getting eSIM support soon

Even though there is still a vast number of people who use physical SIM cards in their phones, there are some who are slowly adapting to the new trend of using eSIM. And in the US, there is a slow yet steady growth of devices that are capable of eSIM functionality.

Thanks to carriers, this functionality is slowly becoming more available. Apart from an iPhone or a Google Pixel device, there is one new smartphone model that comes with eSIM support: the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The latest update brings eSIM support to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra devices on T-Mobile. This was recently revealed by a Redditor. Once the update rolls out, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be the first Samsung device to be equipped with eSIM support in North America. Even though the new Galaxy S21 devices are said to feature eSIM support, it has not yet been enabled in any major US carrier. An update to enable the feature has not yet rolled out to these devices too.

eSIM support lets users enjoy dual-SIM capability on their device without the need for a physical SIM card. The update also brings support for Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) along with some security improvements and bug fixes.

If you are a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra user on T-Mobile, you can expect an update to arrive to your device in the coming days.

