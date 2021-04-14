T-Mobile versions of OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro now getting Android 11 update

A lot of Android users are still waiting for the announcement on when Android 11 will be available on their devices.

And although there are some devices that have already been updated to the latest OS version weeks ago, some are just starting to see the update arrive in their phones. And today, two OnePlus devices are finally getting updated to the latest Android 11 OS with OxygenOS 11.

The two devices that are getting updated are the T-Mobile variant of the onePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro.

T-Mobile confirmed that the Android 11 firmware has been approved for the two devices. This means that the update should start rolling out in batches.

The update comes with the version number 11.0.1.1.HD63CB (OnePlus 7T) and 11.0.1.1.GM31CB (OnePlus 7 Pro). Apart from OxygenOS 11, the update includes improved features such as one-handed usability, improved camera interface, Game Space, February 2021 security patches, and many more.

The unlocked global models of the OnePlus 7T devices started getting the Android 11 update last March 22. A few days later, the update started rolling out to the regular OnePlus 7 series. The T-Mobile OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is still awaiting to receive the update.

If you are using either OnePlus 7T or OnePlus 7 Pro on T-Mobile, you might be able to start seeing the OTA notification in the next few days. Since it will be rolling out in batches, you can manually check for an update by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

Source: T-Mobile