T-Mobile Tuesdays celebrating #EarthDay by giving you a chance to win a Tesla Model Y

April 22 is Earth Day. And T-Mobile is doing its part to commemorate an important day on our planet through various efforts.

One way it is helping address climate change is by empowering other organizations that are doing meaningful conservation efforts. For this year, T-Mobile will be donating $300,000 to The Nature Conservancy as a way of helping with its efforts in forest restoration and preservation.

And that’s not all. On April 20th, T-Mobile customers can also do their part in helping curb climate change and sustain crucial ecosystems. As a customer, you can use the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to get more information about the three Nature Conservancy projects: Plant a Billion Trees, The Family Forest Carbon Program, and Living with Fire.

You can also use the app to place your vote on how T-Mobile’s donation can be used by the organization tackling these three projects. You can learn more about these projects here.

The T-Mobile Tuesdays app will also be featuring earth-friendly offers for customers on April 20th. Some of these offers include special intro offers for Imperfect Foods sustainable grocery delivery service and The Dyrt Pro’s camping app and a free reusable tote bag. T-Mobile Tuesdays is also giving users a chance to win a Tesla Model Y.

T-Mobile will also be celebrating #EarthDay by highlighting ways you can go green using your phone.

You can read more about T-Mobile’s environmental commitment here.

Source: T-Mobile