Mike Sievert shares favorite philosophies from world leaders

mike-sievert-shares-favorite-philosophies-from-world-leaders

Mike Sievert celebrates his first year as the CEO of T-Mobile by sharing a few lessons he obtained from some world leaders. With these philosophies, Sievert applies these to his role at the Un-Carrier as a way of continuing to learn and improve his leadership. 

Sievert shares that his goal as a CEO is to embrace growth and to always be open to new ideas, skills, and ways of thinking. This way, he can turn T-Mobile into a bigger and better business. 

Here are some philosophies that Sievert has gained from the leaders he looks up to:

  • “Lead with empathy.” – Satya Nadella
  • Embrace your individual strengths.” – Megan Rapinoe
  • “Always put the customer first.” – The Nordstrom family
  • “Each one, teach one.” – Kizzmekia Corbett
  • “Direct your passion back to the world in the biggest way possible.” – José Andrés
  • “We must protect the Earth for future generations, and we must do it now.” – Greta Thunberg
  • “You can’t make someone else’s choices. You shouldn’t let someone else make yours.” – Colin Powell

As the CEO says, “I am still learning.”

 

You can read more about his learnings here.

Tags: