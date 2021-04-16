Mike Sievert shares favorite philosophies from world leaders
Mike Sievert celebrates his first year as the CEO of T-Mobile by sharing a few lessons he obtained from some world leaders. With these philosophies, Sievert applies these to his role at the Un-Carrier as a way of continuing to learn and improve his leadership.
Sievert shares that his goal as a CEO is to embrace growth and to always be open to new ideas, skills, and ways of thinking. This way, he can turn T-Mobile into a bigger and better business.
Here are some philosophies that Sievert has gained from the leaders he looks up to:
- “Lead with empathy.” – Satya Nadella
- “Embrace your individual strengths.” – Megan Rapinoe
- “Always put the customer first.” – The Nordstrom family
- “Each one, teach one.” – Kizzmekia Corbett
- “Direct your passion back to the world in the biggest way possible.” – José Andrés
- “We must protect the Earth for future generations, and we must do it now.” – Greta Thunberg
- “You can’t make someone else’s choices. You shouldn’t let someone else make yours.” – Colin Powell
As the CEO says, “I am still learning.”
