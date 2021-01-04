T-Mobile acquiring Sprint assets of BMU
Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that it will be acquiring the Sprint-branded assets of Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU) in Brookings, South Dakota. This acquisition involves a series of cell sites and around 14,000 customers situated in Sioux Falls, Watertown, and Brookings, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa.
With this acquisition, T-Mobile’s retail distribution and network coverage will be further expanded in these key areas. The agreement is said to include the PCS spectrum, retail stores, and wireless network owned by BMU.
During their press release, T-Mobile’s President & Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert shared:
“T-Mobile is thrilled that we will soon be able to deliver all the benefits of our Supercharged Un-Carrier and America’s largest 5G network to our newest wireless customers in southeastern South Dakota and Western Iowa.”
The deal is expected to close within the first quarter of the year after it goes through customary closing conditions. But once it gets fully integrated, Sievert shares that they “will expand our retail footprint in the area and bring T-Mobile’s award-winning approach to service to these customers. We can’t wait to serve them!”
Source: T-Mobile