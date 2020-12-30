Metro by T-Mobile launches device trade-in program for dealers
Metro by T-Mobile has just launched a new device trade-in program for its dealers.
As revealed on NWIDA, the new program allows dealers to accept customer devices as credit towards a new device. The marketing material that T-Mobile provided to its dealers expresses how beneficial this new trade-in program will be for them.
According to the flyer, Metro manages to sell 15-16 million smartphones every year. The Un-carrier also estimated that 30% of customers decide to either sell or trade in a device when they upgrade their phones. And Metro believes that 50% of their customers will be upgrading their device within the next year.
The latter estimate is highly possible, considering T-Mobile will no longer be supporting older devices starting January. Along with that report, T-Mo urged its customers to change their device to one that the network supports.
Source: NWIDA