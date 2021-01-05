Nord N100, N10 5G launching at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on Jan 15

OnePlus has finally revealed US launch details for its two latest Nord devices, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100.

As revealed by the manufacturer, both models will be available at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on January 15, 2020. But aside from these two carriers, an unlocked model can be purchased directly from OnePlus’ website on the same day. Pre-orders will start on January 8. Other retailers that will offer these two devices on January 15 include Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo Video.

Nord N10 5G

The other device that will be released on the same day is the Nord N10 5G. This device comes with a 6.5-inch full HD display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor with 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot. Just like its name suggests, the device comes with 5G connectivity.

The device has quad rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a macro camera, and another monochrome camera. Other features include a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging and a rear fingerprint reader.

This device is priced at $300 full price/unlocked and $12.50/month at T-Mobile. Pricing on Metro has not yet been revealed.

Nord N100

The Nord N100 comes with a 6.5-inch display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. There are three cameras on the back, which include a 13-megapixel main sensor, a depth camera, and a macro camera. The device also comes with a rear fingerprint reader, a 5,000mAh battery, and stereo speakers.

The N100 is priced at $180 full price/unlocked and $7.50/month at T-Mobile. Metro’s pricing is also not available.