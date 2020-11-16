T-Mobile’s previous TVision Home service will shut down in December

Now that T-Mobile’s revamped TVision live TV service has officially launched, the previous version of TVision has been given a shutdown date.

T-Mobile will shut down TVision Home on December 30 at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET. According to an FAQ spotted by a Reddit user, existing customers do not need to call T-Mo or do anything else to cancel their TVision Home service because it’ll automatically end on December 30.

There will be deals available for TVision Home customers to help them transition to the new TVision. Existing T-Mobile postpaid subscribers who were signed up for TVision Home as of November 1 can get free access to TVision Live Zone and TVision Vibe through June 30, 2021. They can also receive a free TVision Hub for each TVision Home set-top box and lite box that they have.

If you’re a TVision Home customer but not subscribed to T-Mobile’s postpaid wireless service, there’s an offer for you, too. Folks who were subscribed to TVision Home as of November 1 can sign up for T-Mobile postpaid wireless service and get an Insider Hookup, which will get you 20% off your wireless service while you maintain a Magenta plan.

Both of these offers are available from November 13, 2020 through January 31, 2021.

TVision Home originally launched in April 2019 as T-Mobile’s version of the Layer3 TV service that T-Mo bought the year prior. It was available in fewer than 10 markets across the U.S. and T-Mobile never did much to expand TVision Home, though, and we had heard that T-Mobile was instead focusing on retooling and relaunching its TV service. Fast-forward to today and the new-look TVision is live, so it’s no surprise that the old TVision Home is being shut down.

With the deals that T-Mobile is offering to TVision Home subscribers, it’s clear that the carrier is pushing to help its new TVision streaming service grow. The TVision Live Zone plus Vibe bundle would normally cost $70 per month, which works out to hundreds in savings over six months, plus the TVision Hub is $50 each. And non-T-Mobile customers will get a discount that lasts even longer, getting 20% off as long as they stay on a Magenta plan.

Did you ever sign up for T-Mobile’s previous TVision Home service?

Source: T-Mobile