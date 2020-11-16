Google gives Pixel 4a new Barely Blue color option

The Pixel 4a 5G is officially launching at T-Mobile later this week, but before it does, Google is rolling out a limited edition model of the regular Pixel 4a.

Google today launched a Barely Blue version of the Pixel 4a that you can buy right now. It’s available for $349, the same price as the Just Black model that launched earlier this year, and it’s sold unlocked so it’s ready for you to bring it onto T-Mo’s network.

The unlocked Pixel 4a includes support for T-Mobile’s LTE bands 2/4/5/12/66/71. The full list of LTE bands support by the unlocked Pixel 4a includes 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/66/71. Support for up to 3x carrier aggregation and 2×2 MIMO is included as well.

The Barely Blue version of the Pixel 4a lives up to its name, donning a subtle shade of light blue that’s kind of pastel-like. There’s another touch of color on the orange power button that’s on the side of the Pixel 4a.

Google launched the Pixel 4a a few months ago and since then it’s become a great option for anyone in the market for an affordable Android phone thanks to its high-quality Pixel camera, three years of guaranteed updates, and low cost. The one disappointing aspect of the Pixel 4a is that it’s only been available in a Just Black color option, but now this Barely Blue paint job is available for anyone who likes their phones to have a splash of color.

Is the color of your phone important to you? If so, which color or colors do you prefer?

Source: Google Store