T-Mobile pushing new updates to OnePlus 8T+ 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

T-Mobile’s OnePlus 8T+ 5G is getting its first post-launch update.

The new 363MB update is version 11.0.1.3.KB09CB and includes “General improvements and fixes” according to the changelog. T-Mobile hasn’t posted its full changelog for the update yet, but OnePlus 8T+ 5G owners who have already installed the update have spotted a couple tweaks.

They say that T-Mo and OnePlus have added Canvas and Horizon Light lock screen options, but that there’s still no Always-on Display. The update also adds a green circle around the selfie camera when you activate it that works in all apps that can turn that front camera on.

This new update is now rolling out over the air to the OnePlus 8T+ 5G, so owners should see it sometime in the coming days. You can also check for the update by going into Settings > System > System update > Check for update.

Also rolling out is a new update for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. This 230.44MB update bumps the foldable up to version F916USQS1ATJ1 and includes the October 2020 security patches.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners that haven’t yet updated can check for this new release by tapping Settings > Software update > Download and install on their device.

Thanks Tim, Marty, Oleg, Lucas, and Moshe!