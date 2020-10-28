T-Mobile activates mid-band 5G in nearly 200 new cities and towns

One month after T-Mobile launched mid-band 2.5GHz 5G in more than 120 new cities, it’s expanding that 5G coverage again.

T-Mo today activated its mid-band 5G in nearly 200 additional cities and towns. This means that T-Mobile has nearly doubled its mid-band 5G coverage in one month, now reaching a total of nearly 410 cities across the US.

Some of the cities getting new mid-band 2.5GHz 5G today include New Haven, CT; Schaumburg, IL: Hoboken, NJ; Knoxville, TN; and Richmond, VA. The full list of new T-Mobile mid-band 5G cities is available at the bottom of this post.

Looking ahead, T-Mo says that it’s activating mid-band 5G on 1,000 sites per month. It plans to cover 100 million people with 2.5GHz 5G by the end of 2020, which would be a significant increase from the 25 million that are covered today.

Mid-band 5G offers faster speeds than the low-band 600MHz 5G that T-Mobile uses for its nationwide coverage while reaching farther and penetrating buildings better than millimeter wave 5G. With mid-band 5G, average download speeds on T-Mobile are reaching 300Mbps.

You will need a phone that supports mid-band 5G to access this new coverage. There are now many of them available from T-Mobile, including the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 series and S20 FE, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, OnePlus 8T+ 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, and the LG Velvet and V60.

Arizona

  • Eloy

Arkansas

  • North Little Rock

California

  • Azusa
  • Baldwin Park
  • Florence-Graham
  • Garden Grove
  • Monrovia
  • Norwalk
  • Ontario
  • Temple City
  • Walnut Park
  • West Carson

Connecticut

  • New Haven

Florida

  • East Lake-Orient Park
  • Elfers
  • Inwood
  • Longwood
  • Minneola
  • New Port Richey
  • Nokomis
  • Oak Ridge
  • Port Richey
  • Sky Lake
  • Venice
  • Zephyrhills

Georgia

  • Dallas
  • Grayson
  • Johns Creek
  • Newnan
  • Riverdale
  • Smyrna

Illinois

  • Arlington Heights
  • Aurora
  • Batavia
  • Bloomington
  • Bridgeview
  • Champaign
  • Channahon
  • Cicero
  • Dolton
  • Elgin
  • Elk Grove Village
  • Granite City
  • Lansing
  • Lemont
  • Maywood
  • Mount Prospect
  • Naperville
  • Niles
  • Norridge
  • Oak Lawn
  • Pekin
  • Richton Park
  • Schaumburg
  • South Chicago Heights
  • Urbana
  • Waukegan

Indiana

  • Evansville
  • Greenwood
  • Hammond
  • Indianapolis city (balance)
  • Lawrence

Kansas

  • Overland Park
  • Pittsburg
  • Wichita

Maryland

  • Crofton
  • Largo
  • Maryland City
  • Middle River
  • Severn
  • Urbana

Michigan

  • Center Line
  • Clinton
  • Eastpointe
  • Inkster
  • Warren

Minnesota

  • Columbia Heights
  • Elk River
  • Hilltop

Missouri

  • Carthage
  • Charlack
  • Clayton
  • Columbia
  • Foristell
  • Kirkwood
  • Lake Mykee Town
  • New Bloomfield
  • Raytown
  • St. Louis
  • University City

Nevada

  • Enterprise

New Jersey

  • Brooklawn
  • Dover
  • East Newark
  • East Orange
  • Elizabeth
  • Fair Lawn
  • Glen Rock
  • Guttenberg
  • Hoboken
  • Interlaken
  • Kearny
  • Linden
  • Morristown
  • Newark
  • Pine Hill
  • Pine Valley
  • Rutherford
  • Secaucus
  • Somerville
  • Union City
  • Wanamassa
  • West New York
  • Wharton

New York

  • Babylon
  • Central Islip
  • Green Island
  • Troy
  • West Babylon

North Carolina

  • Apex
  • Asheville
  • Charlotte
  • Concord
  • Hendersonville
  • Valley Hill
  • Vanceboro
  • Youngsville

Ohio

  • Avalon
  • Brooklyn
  • Cincinnati
  • Columbus
  • Hamilton
  • Hanover
  • Lancaster
  • London
  • McKees Rocks
  • Monroe
  • Rossmoyne

Oklahoma

  • Choctaw
  • Del City
  • Smith Village

Pennsylvania

  • Aldan
  • Aliquippa
  • Allentown
  • Arnold
  • Beaver
  • Bellmawr
  • Bethlehem
  • Blawnox
  • Brackenridge
  • Bridgewater
  • Bryn Mawr
  • Chester
  • Folsom
  • Munhall
  • New Kensington
  • Ridley Park
  • Rutledge
  • Tarentum
  • Upland
  • Verona
  • Whitaker
  • Youngstown

Rhode Island

  • Woonsocket

South Carolina

  • Goose Creek
  • Sangaree

Tennessee

  • Berry Hill
  • Franklin
  • Hendersonville
  • Knoxville
  • Maryville

Texas

  • Bacliff
  • Cloverleaf
  • Fifth Street
  • Jacinto City
  • La Porte
  • Shenandoah
  • South Houston
  • Stafford

Virginia

  • Brambleton
  • Broadlands
  • Falls Church
  • Hampton
  • Herndon
  • Loudoun Valley Estates
  • Manassas
  • Manassas Park
  • Merrifield
  • Richmond
  • Springfield
  • Yorkshire

Washington

  • Burien
  • Monroe

Wisconsin

  • Beloit
  • Milwaukee
  • Neenah
  • South Milwaukee
  • West Allis

Source: T-Mobile

