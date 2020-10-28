T-Mobile activates mid-band 5G in nearly 200 new cities and towns

One month after T-Mobile launched mid-band 2.5GHz 5G in more than 120 new cities, it’s expanding that 5G coverage again.

T-Mo today activated its mid-band 5G in nearly 200 additional cities and towns. This means that T-Mobile has nearly doubled its mid-band 5G coverage in one month, now reaching a total of nearly 410 cities across the US.

Some of the cities getting new mid-band 2.5GHz 5G today include New Haven, CT; Schaumburg, IL: Hoboken, NJ; Knoxville, TN; and Richmond, VA. The full list of new T-Mobile mid-band 5G cities is available at the bottom of this post.

Looking ahead, T-Mo says that it’s activating mid-band 5G on 1,000 sites per month. It plans to cover 100 million people with 2.5GHz 5G by the end of 2020, which would be a significant increase from the 25 million that are covered today.

Mid-band 5G offers faster speeds than the low-band 600MHz 5G that T-Mobile uses for its nationwide coverage while reaching farther and penetrating buildings better than millimeter wave 5G. With mid-band 5G, average download speeds on T-Mobile are reaching 300Mbps.

You will need a phone that supports mid-band 5G to access this new coverage. There are now many of them available from T-Mobile, including the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 series and S20 FE, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, OnePlus 8T+ 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, and the LG Velvet and V60.

Arizona

Eloy

Arkansas

North Little Rock

California

Azusa

Baldwin Park

Florence-Graham

Garden Grove

Monrovia

Norwalk

Ontario

Temple City

Walnut Park

West Carson

Connecticut

New Haven

Florida

East Lake-Orient Park

Elfers

Inwood

Longwood

Minneola

New Port Richey

Nokomis

Oak Ridge

Port Richey

Sky Lake

Venice

Zephyrhills

Georgia

Dallas

Grayson

Johns Creek

Newnan

Riverdale

Smyrna

Illinois

Arlington Heights

Aurora

Batavia

Bloomington

Bridgeview

Champaign

Channahon

Cicero

Dolton

Elgin

Elk Grove Village

Granite City

Lansing

Lemont

Maywood

Mount Prospect

Naperville

Niles

Norridge

Oak Lawn

Pekin

Richton Park

Schaumburg

South Chicago Heights

Urbana

Waukegan

Indiana

Evansville

Greenwood

Hammond

Indianapolis city (balance)

Lawrence

Kansas

Overland Park

Pittsburg

Wichita

Maryland

Crofton

Largo

Maryland City

Middle River

Severn

Urbana

Michigan

Center Line

Clinton

Eastpointe

Inkster

Warren

Minnesota

Columbia Heights

Elk River

Hilltop

Missouri

Carthage

Charlack

Clayton

Columbia

Foristell

Kirkwood

Lake Mykee Town

New Bloomfield

Raytown

St. Louis

University City

Nevada

Enterprise

New Jersey

Brooklawn

Dover

East Newark

East Orange

Elizabeth

Fair Lawn

Glen Rock

Guttenberg

Hoboken

Interlaken

Kearny

Linden

Morristown

Newark

Pine Hill

Pine Valley

Rutherford

Secaucus

Somerville

Union City

Wanamassa

West New York

Wharton

New York

Babylon

Central Islip

Green Island

Troy

West Babylon

North Carolina

Apex

Asheville

Charlotte

Concord

Hendersonville

Valley Hill

Vanceboro

Youngsville

Ohio

Avalon

Brooklyn

Cincinnati

Columbus

Hamilton

Hanover

Lancaster

London

McKees Rocks

Monroe

Rossmoyne

Oklahoma

Choctaw

Del City

Smith Village

Pennsylvania

Aldan

Aliquippa

Allentown

Arnold

Beaver

Bellmawr

Bethlehem

Blawnox

Brackenridge

Bridgewater

Bryn Mawr

Chester

Folsom

Munhall

New Kensington

Ridley Park

Rutledge

Tarentum

Upland

Verona

Whitaker

Youngstown

Rhode Island

Woonsocket

South Carolina

Goose Creek

Sangaree

Tennessee

Berry Hill

Franklin

Hendersonville

Knoxville

Maryville

Texas

Bacliff

Cloverleaf

Fifth Street

Jacinto City

La Porte

Shenandoah

South Houston

Stafford

Virginia

Brambleton

Broadlands

Falls Church

Hampton

Herndon

Loudoun Valley Estates

Manassas

Manassas Park

Merrifield

Richmond

Springfield

Yorkshire

Washington

Burien

Monroe

Wisconsin

Beloit

Milwaukee

Neenah

South Milwaukee

West Allis

Source: T-Mobile