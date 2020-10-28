T-Mobile activates mid-band 5G in nearly 200 new cities and towns
One month after T-Mobile launched mid-band 2.5GHz 5G in more than 120 new cities, it’s expanding that 5G coverage again.
T-Mo today activated its mid-band 5G in nearly 200 additional cities and towns. This means that T-Mobile has nearly doubled its mid-band 5G coverage in one month, now reaching a total of nearly 410 cities across the US.
Some of the cities getting new mid-band 2.5GHz 5G today include New Haven, CT; Schaumburg, IL: Hoboken, NJ; Knoxville, TN; and Richmond, VA. The full list of new T-Mobile mid-band 5G cities is available at the bottom of this post.
Looking ahead, T-Mo says that it’s activating mid-band 5G on 1,000 sites per month. It plans to cover 100 million people with 2.5GHz 5G by the end of 2020, which would be a significant increase from the 25 million that are covered today.
Mid-band 5G offers faster speeds than the low-band 600MHz 5G that T-Mobile uses for its nationwide coverage while reaching farther and penetrating buildings better than millimeter wave 5G. With mid-band 5G, average download speeds on T-Mobile are reaching 300Mbps.
You will need a phone that supports mid-band 5G to access this new coverage. There are now many of them available from T-Mobile, including the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 series and S20 FE, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, OnePlus 8T+ 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren, and the LG Velvet and V60.
Arizona
- Eloy
Arkansas
- North Little Rock
California
- Azusa
- Baldwin Park
- Florence-Graham
- Garden Grove
- Monrovia
- Norwalk
- Ontario
- Temple City
- Walnut Park
- West Carson
Connecticut
- New Haven
Florida
- East Lake-Orient Park
- Elfers
- Inwood
- Longwood
- Minneola
- New Port Richey
- Nokomis
- Oak Ridge
- Port Richey
- Sky Lake
- Venice
- Zephyrhills
Georgia
- Dallas
- Grayson
- Johns Creek
- Newnan
- Riverdale
- Smyrna
Illinois
- Arlington Heights
- Aurora
- Batavia
- Bloomington
- Bridgeview
- Champaign
- Channahon
- Cicero
- Dolton
- Elgin
- Elk Grove Village
- Granite City
- Lansing
- Lemont
- Maywood
- Mount Prospect
- Naperville
- Niles
- Norridge
- Oak Lawn
- Pekin
- Richton Park
- Schaumburg
- South Chicago Heights
- Urbana
- Waukegan
Indiana
- Evansville
- Greenwood
- Hammond
- Indianapolis city (balance)
- Lawrence
Kansas
- Overland Park
- Pittsburg
- Wichita
Maryland
- Crofton
- Largo
- Maryland City
- Middle River
- Severn
- Urbana
Michigan
- Center Line
- Clinton
- Eastpointe
- Inkster
- Warren
Minnesota
- Columbia Heights
- Elk River
- Hilltop
Missouri
- Carthage
- Charlack
- Clayton
- Columbia
- Foristell
- Kirkwood
- Lake Mykee Town
- New Bloomfield
- Raytown
- St. Louis
- University City
Nevada
- Enterprise
New Jersey
- Brooklawn
- Dover
- East Newark
- East Orange
- Elizabeth
- Fair Lawn
- Glen Rock
- Guttenberg
- Hoboken
- Interlaken
- Kearny
- Linden
- Morristown
- Newark
- Pine Hill
- Pine Valley
- Rutherford
- Secaucus
- Somerville
- Union City
- Wanamassa
- West New York
- Wharton
New York
- Babylon
- Central Islip
- Green Island
- Troy
- West Babylon
North Carolina
- Apex
- Asheville
- Charlotte
- Concord
- Hendersonville
- Valley Hill
- Vanceboro
- Youngsville
Ohio
- Avalon
- Brooklyn
- Cincinnati
- Columbus
- Hamilton
- Hanover
- Lancaster
- London
- McKees Rocks
- Monroe
- Rossmoyne
Oklahoma
- Choctaw
- Del City
- Smith Village
Pennsylvania
- Aldan
- Aliquippa
- Allentown
- Arnold
- Beaver
- Bellmawr
- Bethlehem
- Blawnox
- Brackenridge
- Bridgewater
- Bryn Mawr
- Chester
- Folsom
- Munhall
- New Kensington
- Ridley Park
- Rutledge
- Tarentum
- Upland
- Verona
- Whitaker
- Youngstown
Rhode Island
- Woonsocket
South Carolina
- Goose Creek
- Sangaree
Tennessee
- Berry Hill
- Franklin
- Hendersonville
- Knoxville
- Maryville
Texas
- Bacliff
- Cloverleaf
- Fifth Street
- Jacinto City
- La Porte
- Shenandoah
- South Houston
- Stafford
Virginia
- Brambleton
- Broadlands
- Falls Church
- Hampton
- Herndon
- Loudoun Valley Estates
- Manassas
- Manassas Park
- Merrifield
- Richmond
- Springfield
- Yorkshire
Washington
- Burien
- Monroe
Wisconsin
- Beloit
- Milwaukee
- Neenah
- South Milwaukee
- West Allis
Source: T-Mobile