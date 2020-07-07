Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event scheduled for August 5

If you’ve been patiently waiting for the next iteration in Samsung’s Galaxy Note flagship series, your wait is nearly over.

Samsung has confirmed that it’ll hold a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. This’ll be a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the good news is that Samsung will be hosting a livestream for everyone to watch that’ll begin at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT on August 5.

As for what’s in store, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra seem likely. Not only does the timing line up compared with the past couple of Galaxy Note events, but Samsung’s teaser video for this next Galaxy Unpacked begins with a brief shot of an S Pen stylus.

Samsung leaked the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra last week, prematurely posting a couple photos of the unannounced flagship on its website. The images show bronze hue similar to the one in the Galaxy Unpacked teaser video below and a phone with a rectangular camera bump and three rear cams.

Past rumors have also suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra could get a 120Hz refresh rate display, 108MP camera, and 4500mAh battery. Both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are likely to get at least a Snapdragon 865 processor, with some reports suggesting they might even get a new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, and 5G connectivity is also likely to be included.

We’ll have to wait for Samsung’s event before we get any launch information for the new Galaxy Note 20 phones, but considering that T-Mo has carried all of the previous Galaxy Note models, it seems likely that the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will make their way to T-Mobile as well.

Besides the Note 20 series, Samsung may also introduce two foldable phones at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Those are rumored to include a follow-up to last year’s Galaxy Fold as well as a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Source: Samsung