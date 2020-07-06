If you’re interested in that free line promotion that T-Mobile launched a week and a half ago but you haven’t yet taken advantage of it, you’d better get on it soon.

T-Mobile’s free line deal is ending today. T-Mo never officially announced an end date for this offer, but news of the promo’s end began circulating on Reddit earlier and T-Mobile has now confirmed to TmoNews that the free line offer is ending today.

This deal offers a free voice line to new and existing customers with at least two paid voice lines. New customers must add two paid voice lines and then they can get a third line free, while existing customers with at least two paid voice lines on a qualifying rate plan can activate a new voice line and get it free. The cost of the free line will be covered by monthly bill credits.

The rate plans that qualify for this promo include Magenta, Magenta Plus, Business Unlimited, T-Mobile One, T-Mobile One Plus, Essentials, and Simple Choice.

Lastly, this deal is stackable with current device offers and past free line offers.

This free line deal could be a great way to get a kid or another family member onto your plan for no extra monthly charge. It’s also nice to see that T-Mobile is allowing Simple Choice customers to take advantage of the plan, meaning they can score a free line without losing the plan they’ve held on to for years now.

Have you gotten a free line from T-Mobile using this deal?