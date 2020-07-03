T-Mobile’s LG V60 ThinQ now receiving a new software update
Heads up, LG V60 ThinQ owners, because T-Mobile is now sending a new update your way.
This new update is version V600TM10r and is 170MB in size. The update says that it brings “various bug fixes, security and system improvements”, and after installing it, TmoNews reader Paul found that the June 1, 2020 Android security patches were included.
T-Mobile hasn’t posted info about this update on its LG V60 ThinQ support page, so there’s no changelog available yet.
The last update that T-Mobile’s LG V60 got was at the end of May but it was based on the April 2020 security patches, so it’s good to see this flagship device get a more up-to-date security patch level.
You LG V60 ThinQ owners can wait for this update to hit your phone sometime in the next few days or you can check for it manually by going into Settings > System > Update center > System update.
Thanks Paul!