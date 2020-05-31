New T-Mobile LG V60 ThinQ update fixes bugs with speakerphone and Dual Screen case
LG V60 ThinQ owners, you’ve got a new update coming your way.
T-Mobile this weekend began pushing an update to its V60 that bumps the phone to version V600TM10p. The 416MB update includes a fix for an intermittent mute issue with the speakerphone as well as a bug with the Dual Screen case showing a black screen.
According to T-Mo’s changelog, this update alsos includes “additional bug fixes and updates.” It appears that new security patches are not included, as the V60 remains on the April 2020 security patch level that was pushed out last month.
This update is now rolling out over the air, so you should see it on your phone soon like TmoNews reader Nick did this weekend. If you don’t install the update when it arrives, it’ll be automatically installed between 12:00 am and 3:00 am starting June 6.
To manually check for an update, launch the Settings app and select System > Update center > System update > Check for update.
Thanks Nick!