T-Mobile’s LG V60 ThinQ getting new security update
LG V60 ThinQ 5G owners are getting their first software update from T-Mobile.
T-Mobile is updating its LG V60 ThinQ to version V600TM10j. This update is fairly small at 61.24MB, and so far the only change that’s been discovered is the April 2020 Android security patches.
T-Mo hasn’t updated its support page for the LG V60 yet, so it’s unclear what other changes if any there might be packed into this update.
If you’re rocking an LG V60 ThinQ from T-Mobile and haven’t yet gotten this update, it should appear on your device in the coming days. You’ve also got the option of going into Settings > System > Update center > System update and checking for the update manually.
Thanks, Nick!