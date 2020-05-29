T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and S9+ security updates now rolling out
After updating the Galaxy S20 series phones earlier this week, T-Mobile is now pushing out updates to a couple of former Samsung flagships.
The T-Mobile Galaxy S9 and S9+ are now being updated to versions G960USQS7DTE1 and G965USQS7DTE1, respectively. These are smaller updates, and the only item mentioned on the official changelogs are the May 2020 Android security patches.
T-Mo has confirmed that these updates are now rolling out, so if you’ve got an S9 or S9+, you should see your update arrive over the air soon. You’ve also got the option of checking for the update manually by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually on your phone.
Let us know when you Galaxy S9 or S9+ is updated!
Thanks @PlymouthPasty!